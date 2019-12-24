Dunstable man charged with assaulting police officer following illegal rave

A Dunstable man has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an illegal rave.

A total of five people were arrested after police were called to reports of a rave at Sheep Tick End in Lidlington in the early hours of Saturday, December 21.

Police

Officers attended the rave where around 25 people were found to be playing loud music using an amplifier.

Alan Harley, 27, of Hambling Place, Dunstable, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 23 January 2020.

Three men aged 22, 23 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and have all been released under investigation. A 19-year-old woman was arrested on the same charge as well as assaulting an emergency worker - she has also been released under investigation.

Three vehicles were recovered in connection with the incident and the music equipment was seized.