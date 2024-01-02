News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable man handed restraining order after pleading guilty to stalking

He admitted to the charges at a court hearing
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT
Luton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony MargiocchiLuton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Luton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man from Dunstable has been ordered to stay away from his victim after he admitted to stalking her.

Martin Wooder, 37, of High Street, Dunstable pleaded guilty to stalking plus a further charge of causing alarm and distress at a recent court hearing.

At a Luton Magistrates Court hearing he was ordered to pay £100 to the victim, a £85 fee to the courts and a £114 surcharge. He has a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim which lasts until 6 November 2025. He will also be electronically monitored until March 6 of this year.