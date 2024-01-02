He admitted to the charges at a court hearing

Luton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man from Dunstable has been ordered to stay away from his victim after he admitted to stalking her.

Martin Wooder, 37, of High Street, Dunstable pleaded guilty to stalking plus a further charge of causing alarm and distress at a recent court hearing.

At Luton Magistrates Court, Wooder, owns Harlequin Garage in Aylesbury, was ordered to pay his victim £100, a £85 fee to the courts and a £114 surcharge for his crimes. He was handed a restraining order that prevents him from approaching the victim – lasting until November 6 2025.