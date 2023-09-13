Watch more videos on Shots!

A man from Dunstable will be jailed for the kidnap and sexual assault of two girls in Harpenden nearly 20 years ago.

Alec Housden, 60, of Kingsbury Gardens in Dunstable, will not face trial for one charge of kidnapping after he already admitted to two sexual assaults and kidnaps in the town.

Housden appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (September 12) to face trial for the kidnap of a 12-year-old girl in Harpenden in March 2004.

In June of this year, Housden admitted snatching a 16-year-old girl off Piggottshill Lane in August 2002 and indecently assaulting her.

He also pleaded guilty to kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl at the same location in June 2002.

Yesterday, the judge ruled the prosecution could not tell a jury that Housden admitted the 2002 offences as part of the case for the 2004 offence. As a result, the Crown offered no evidence and a not guilty verdict was entered. Housden remains remanded in custody and will face sentencing on December 18, where the judge said he will receive a long prison sentence.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “The investigation into the kidnaps and two serious sexual assaults was never closed and we have remained in contact with the victims.

“During a review of the investigation in June 2022, we re-visited all the evidence, including forensic evidence. In April 2023, Housden was arrested and a DNA match was confirmed for the 2002 offences.

“With such overwhelming evidence, we were able to get Housden before the courts and be accountable for his abhorrent actions.