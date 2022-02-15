Dunstable murder case launched after man died after incident outside pub

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following an incident outside a pub in Dunstable.

Emergency services were called just before midnight on Saturday (12 February), to reports that a man had been injured during an altercation outside the Wheatsheaf, in High Street North.

The man in his 20s from Dunstable was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead yesterday (Monday).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched an investigation following the incident.

A man in his 40s from Bedford, who was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.

“We’re trying to establish the circumstances that led to this man being fatally injured and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have seen anything, to please get in touch.”

The man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101. Please quote Operation Parkland.