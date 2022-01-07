Dunstable petrol station robbers took cash and stuffed goods into bin bag

Two men are being hunted by police after a robbery at a Dunstable petrol station yesterday evening (Thursday).

At around 9.15pm, the men entered the BP garage in Luton Road and began taking items from shelves within the store and putting them into a black bin bag.

After being challenged by a member of staff they then became aggressive and forced the victim to handover an amount of cash, and then fled the scene.

Police at the scene of the robbery. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

The men are described as white, around 5ft 10ins and in their late 30s. They were both wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Nick Gardner, from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This is a very concerning incident which left an innocent member of staff extremely shaken.

“We are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage, and would encourage anyone in the area at the time or who saw the offenders fleeing the scene to get in touch right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/1089/22.