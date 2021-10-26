Dunstable road closed for 'ongoing incident'
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:43 am
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:53 am
A Dunstable road has been closed to deal with an ongoing incident, Bedfordshire Police have said.
Fire engines and police vehicles have been seen at Queensway in Dunstable today (Tuesday).
A police statement said: "We are aware of an on-going incident in Queensway, Dunstable.
"The road is currently closed and we would encourage people to avoid the area.
"Thank you for your patience".
More as we get it
