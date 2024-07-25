Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been fined and ordered to do unpaid work after nearly 400 illegal vapes were found in a shop in Dunstable.

Central Bedfordshire Council investigators visited Cloud 9 Vapes on Albion Street in November 2023, after a tip off from the public. During the inspection, officers confiscated 396 illicit vaping products.

At Luton Magistrates’ Court, Cloud 9 Vapes directors, Ishaq Faruk and Mohammed Dhanyal Rahman, pleaded guilty to 12 offences: one under Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, and 11 under Tobacco and Related Products Regulations.

The two men were found guilty of selling vaping products that did not comply with legal standards. Both men will have to do 120 hours of unpaid work and were ordered to pay a costs contribution of £1,921, plus a victim surcharge of £114.

Cloud 9 Vapes during the sting. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Councillor Mark Smith, Deputy Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "Protecting our community's health and wellbeing is of paramount importance. The prosecution of Cloud 9 Vapes sends a clear message: we will not tolerate illegal products that endanger our residents. Selling illegal tobacco or vaping products not only breaks the law but also deceives customers and undermines public trust in legitimate businesses.

“We remain vigilant in upholding consumer protections and will continue to take decisive action against those who break the law."

The council is looking for volunteers under the age of 18 to help their trading standards team with inspections. The volunteers would go into stores and try to buy a vape without showing identification.

The volunteer would need to be available on weekday evenings and be able to visit towns and villages within Central Bedfordshire. The tests would not be done in the town or village they live.

All volunteers need the written permission of their parents or guardians. Travel is arranged and children will get a certificate after.