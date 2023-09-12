Watch more videos on Shots!

A shop in Dunstable has been fined for selling illicit vaping devices.

An inspection by Central Bedfordshire Council at Loco Ltd in September 2022, following a complaint by a member of the public, found 46 illegal vapes, which were seized by the local authority.

The case was heard in Luton Magistrates’ Court, where the store’s manager, Mr Gandhi, pleaded guilty to five offences under the Tobacco and Related Products (England) Regulations 2016, and one offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

He was found guilty of selling vaping products that did not adhere to the legal requirements. He received £2,410 in fines and penalties, for the illicit vapes found and seized on his premises.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for health and community liaison, Councillor Rebecca Hares, said: “This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the safety of all our communities. We will continue to enforce regulations designed to protect the health and well-being of residents.She added: "I want to thank members of the public who report criminal activity, and also council officers for their hard work in bringing successful prosecutions.

"We will always take action and remove illegal products from the marketplace when we find them. Businesses may be tempted to sell illegal tobacco or vaping products to customers who think they are getting the genuine product. Not only is this illegal, but this is also theft from the taxpayer and undermines the public confidence in legitimate traders.”