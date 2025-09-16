Dunstable shop owner fined for failing to prove where alcohol came from

The alcohol in question. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

The owner of a shop in Dunstable was handed a fine after he failed to show proof of where his alcohol had come from.

Trading Standards officers searched Dunstable Superstore Ltd, in High Street North, after being alerted about a firework safety concern in November 2025.

During the visit, officers found shelves stocked with alcohol and more stored in the stockroom. Despite repeated requests, the business owner was unable to provide any paperwork showing where some of the alcohol had come from.

At a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court last week, the company director, Ravinder Singh Saghal, pleaded guilty. He was ordered to pay £3,360

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Public Protection, said: “Alcohol of unknown origin puts consumers at risk and undermines legitimate businesses who follow the rules. This case demonstrates the importance of a properly funded trading standards and licensing enforcement team, allowing Officers to act when businesses cannot prove where their stock has come from. We will not tolerate untraceable products being sold in Central Bedfordshire.”