H & S Food And Wine

A shop owner in Dunstable has been fined for selling illegal cigarettes.

Mr Subramaniam Santharupan, owner of H&S Food and Wine, was in Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 15 after a Central Bedfordshire Council inspection at his shop on Luton Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Santharupan was fined £3,810 for the illicit cigarettes found and seized on his premises. The action was part of a council crackdown on underage sales of nicotine products last year.