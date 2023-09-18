Dunstable shop owner fined for selling illegal cigarettes
A shop owner in Dunstable has been fined for selling illegal cigarettes.
Mr Subramaniam Santharupan, owner of H&S Food and Wine, was in Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 15 after a Central Bedfordshire Council inspection at his shop on Luton Road.
Santharupan was fined £3,810 for the illicit cigarettes found and seized on his premises. The action was part of a council crackdown on underage sales of nicotine products last year.
The council said: “Anyone concerned that they have been sold counterfeit tobacco or vaping products should notify the team by calling 0300 300 8302 or emailing [email protected].”