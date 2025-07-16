Dunstable shop shut down after repeatedly selling illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco

A shop in Dunstable has been slapped with a closure order after repeatedly selling illegal tobacco and vapes.

Queensway News at 15 Queensway, has been ordered to shut down for three months after Luton Magistrates Court granted the order on Tuesday, July 15 – making it a criminal offence to enter the shop.

It followed ongoing concerns for residents about the shop – which had already been prosecuted in August and November 2024 for posession of illegal tobacco and vapes.

This time, sniffer dogs Ziggy and Billy tracked down 109 illegal vapes, 401 packets of illicit cigarettes and 57 pouches of counterfeit tobacco in the back of a blue Ford Fiesta in Asda carpark during a sting on July 9.

Sniffer dog Ziggy tracks down the illegal products. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

As HMRC seized and recovered the vehicle, the dogs alerted police to a silver Ford Fiesta parked at the rear of Queensway. Staff handed over the keys to the vehicle – and 191 illegal vapes were recovered.

All seized items were ordered to be destroyed.

Councillor John Baker, executive member for public protection at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Queensway News have repeatedly been caught selling illegal tobacco and vapes and I’m pleased we’ve been able to protect our residents, and other businesses. Illegal tobacco and vaping products not only present a health risk, but they also undermine legitimate businesses.

“We’re grateful to the members of the public who came forward with information. Their support was vital in enabling us to take this action and keep our neighbourhoods safe.”

Residents and businesses who suspect the sale of illegal or counterfeit tobacco or vaping products are encouraged to report it anonymously to Central Bedfordshire Council.