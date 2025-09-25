Dunstable shop shut down by council after repeated illegal tobacco sales

Dunya Mini Market. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A shop in Dunstable has been shut down for three months after repeatedly selling illegal vapes and tobacco.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunya Mini Market, in High Street South, was handed the closure order after an investigation by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Trading Standards officers.

They found that both the shop and the flat above had been adapted to conceal goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Magistrates’ Court granted the closure order yesterday (Wednesday) – making it a criminal offence to enter the premises. The shop will be allowed to reopen in December.

Councillor John Baker said: “We are committed to protecting our community from harmful and unlawful practices. Repeated failures by Dunya Mini Market to stop selling illegal tobacco left us with no choice but to secure the closure of these premises.

“This enforcement action sends a strong message that businesses breaking the law will be held accountable. We thank the members of the public and partner agencies whose reports and partnership made this possible.”