Dunstable trader fined after worker seriously injured falling off a roof
It is the second time Gary Smith, trading as GJ Smith Roofing, had been investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for not providing edge protection on a roofing job.
Smith pleaded guilty following the incident on 15 December 2022, when a team of roofers and labourers were working on his behalf, replacing a flat roof on a house in Luton.
One of the workers was carrying large wooden boards across the roof, when he stepped off the edge of the roof, falling about 10 feet. He was left with a fractured vertebrae and a broken ankle.
The HSE investigation found the task had not been properly risk assessed and planned, with no edge protection around the flat roof.
Gary Smith of Watling Street, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to a breach of Regulation 4(1) of the Work At Height Regulations 2005. He was fined £2,125 and ordered to pay costs of £5,445 at a hearing at Luton and South Bedfordshire Magistrates' Court.
SE inspector Tim Nicholson said: “Clearly Mr Smith hadn’t learnt from his previous failures. Sadly, this latest offence resulted in a man being seriously injured.
“What makes this incident even more frustrating is the fact it could so easily have been avoided by properly planning the task and ensuring that suitable edge protection had been put in place prior to work starting.”