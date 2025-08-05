Dunstable trader fined after worker seriously injured falling off a roof

FW Pomeroy's Statue of Justice on top of the Central Criminal Court building. Photo from Jonathan Brady/PA Images

A man from Dunstable has been handed a fine after one of his workers was seriously injured falling off a roof.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time Gary Smith, trading as GJ Smith Roofing, had been investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for not providing edge protection on a roofing job.

Smith pleaded guilty following the incident on 15 December 2022, when a team of roofers and labourers were working on his behalf, replacing a flat roof on a house in Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the workers was carrying large wooden boards across the roof, when he stepped off the edge of the roof, falling about 10 feet. He was left with a fractured vertebrae and a broken ankle.

The HSE investigation found the task had not been properly risk assessed and planned, with no edge protection around the flat roof.

Gary Smith of Watling Street, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to a breach of Regulation 4(1) of the Work At Height Regulations 2005. He was fined £2,125 and ordered to pay costs of £5,445 at a hearing at Luton and South Bedfordshire Magistrates' Court.

SE inspector Tim Nicholson said: “Clearly Mr Smith hadn’t learnt from his previous failures. Sadly, this latest offence resulted in a man being seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What makes this incident even more frustrating is the fact it could so easily have been avoided by properly planning the task and ensuring that suitable edge protection had been put in place prior to work starting.”