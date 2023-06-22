The fatal collision that killed Ronnie Peters took place on the A5 in Weedon on March 25, 2022.

A van driver from Dunstable has avoided a prison sentence after admitting to causing the death of a 46-year-old man by careless driving in Northamptonshire.

Ronnie Peters, 46, from Milton Keynes was riding his Honda motorbike towards Towcester on the A5 in Weedon at around 3.15pm on March 25 last year. A white Mercedes Sprinter van pulled out in front of him in the overtaking lane and threw the rider into a ditch. Ronnie was declared dead at the scene shortly later.

The van driver, courier Michael Cox from Dunstable, continued to drive despite having “a number of opportunities” to stop, Northampton Crown Court heard on Wednesday June 21.

Annabel Lenton, prosecuting, said Cox proceeded to drive to the top of the hill – where he had a “clear view” of the collision – and then stop in a lay-by to check his van over before continuing his journey.

Police later located Cox in London Road in Buckingham, where the defendant told officers: “I was going to get back to the yard and call you guys.”

When interviewed, Cox claimed he had seen the motorbike but believed he had sufficient time to pull out into the overtaking lane. He claimed he was “unaware” that he hit Ronnie’s bike but Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane did not accept that assertion.

Dash cam footage of the collision – from the defendant’s van – was played to the court, where many members of Ronnie’s family were in attendance. Some relatives asked to leave the room when the video was played, which showed a clear view of Ronnie being thrown from his bike.

Ronnie’s partner, Gretchen Smith, gave a powerful and moving statement in court that detailed how her life – and her son’s life – has been “fractured by this traumatic event.”

She said that Ronnie gave her “so much love and laughter in an ordinary existence” and detailed how she is often “ambushed by grief” and how her “raw visceral sadness” from one year ago has been replaced with “anger and rage.”

“I just wish that he was here so I can continue sharing my life with the man I have loved for 20 years,” she said tearfully.

Leslie Wild, Ronnie’s sister-in-law, had to put her life on hold to support her devastated sister and nephew. She said that Ronnie’s father-in-law passed away three weeks after Ronnie’s death following his rapid deterioration upon learning of the fatal collision.

Ronnie’s sister, Tracey Bruce, told the court: “A hole has been made in my heart. Forty-six years of love, joy and happiness and what could have been has been snatched away.”

Ronnie was described by his parents, Alan and Val Peters, as a “very much loved man,” who was a “hard worker” and “loved his life.” They learnt of his death when received “the worst phone call” while they were in France.

“This should never have happened,” they said, “We love and miss him very much.”

Cox, of Wellhead Road, Totternhoe, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at Northampton Magistrates Court earlier this year. He has no previous convictions.

The defendant, representing himself in court, told the judge: “I wish I could turn back time. I do regret what happened. As far as the sentence is concerned, I will take what’s coming. I know I killed somebody and I have to live with that as well every day.”

Cox was handed a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for one year. He must undertake 180 hours of unpaid work and abide by a curfew for three months. He was disqualified from driving for three years.