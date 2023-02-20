Dunstable van driver pleads guilty to causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving
A 46-year-old man was killed in the fatal collision last year
A 47-year-old van driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a motorcyclist through careless driving on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
Michael Cox, aged 47, of Wellhead Road, Totternhoe, Dunstable, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 20 charged with causing death by careless driving.
Cox pleaded guilty to the offence and he will be sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court at 10am on May 9, 2023.
The fatal collision took place at around 3.15pm on March 25, 2022, near the Narrow Boat public house in Weedon.
A white Mercedes Sprinter Van was involved in a collision with a red Honda motorbike as they both headed towards Towcester on the A5 and the biker was thrown from his vehicle into a ditch.
The motorcyclist - who was later identified as 46-year-old Milton Keynes man, Ronnie Peters - was declared dead at the scene.
The defendant was released on unconditional bail.