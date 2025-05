Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police want to speak to the driver of a BMW after an e-scooter rider was seriously injured after a crash in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider was hurt in Biscot Road on Tuesday, July 30 – at just after 1.15pm.

Officers want to talk to the driver of a dark coloured BMW that was at the scene at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to call 101 using reference 202 of July 30.