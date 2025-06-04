E-scooter stolen after 12-year-old boy attacked in Luton park

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A 12-year-old boy was attacked and had his e-scooter stolen in a Luton park.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was in Westmorland Park in Luton at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 3 when he was hurt by two older boys, who took his e-scooter..

They then made off via Westmorland Avenue.

The first suspect is described as around 14 years old, of mixed race with black afro-style hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, red and white Air Jordan trainers and a black medical facemask. The second was around 13 years old, black, wearing a black tracksuit.

The force said: “Anyone with information can get in touch online at https://orlo.uk/K7PPe quoting incident 321 of 3 June.”