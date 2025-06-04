E-scooter stolen after 12-year-old boy attacked in Luton park
A 12-year-old boy was attacked and had his e-scooter stolen in a Luton park.
The victim was in Westmorland Park in Luton at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 3 when he was hurt by two older boys, who took his e-scooter..
They then made off via Westmorland Avenue.
The first suspect is described as around 14 years old, of mixed race with black afro-style hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, red and white Air Jordan trainers and a black medical facemask. The second was around 13 years old, black, wearing a black tracksuit.
The force said: “Anyone with information can get in touch online at https://orlo.uk/K7PPe quoting incident 321 of 3 June.”