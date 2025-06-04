E-scooter stolen after 12-year-old boy attacked in Luton park

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:35 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia PrestonBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A 12-year-old boy was attacked and had his e-scooter stolen in a Luton park.

The victim was in Westmorland Park in Luton at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 3 when he was hurt by two older boys, who took his e-scooter..

They then made off via Westmorland Avenue.

The first suspect is described as around 14 years old, of mixed race with black afro-style hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, red and white Air Jordan trainers and a black medical facemask. The second was around 13 years old, black, wearing a black tracksuit.

The force said: “Anyone with information can get in touch online at https://orlo.uk/K7PPe quoting incident 321 of 3 June.”

