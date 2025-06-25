E-scooter stolen after boy held at knifepoint in Luton
A boy had his e-scooter stolen after being held at knifepoint in Luton this week.
The robbery happened in Kestrel Way on Monday, June 23.
The offender is described as a white man, aged around 20, wearing a black ‘TRAP STAR’ top and bottoms and black shoes.
PC Ismet Foric said: “We are continuing to follow various lines of enquiry, but also need the support and additional information from members of the public.
“We would encourage anyone with information, dashcam or ring doorbell footage related to the incident to come forward.”
Anyone with information can visit here, or call 101 quoting reference 40/35660/25.