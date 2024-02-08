Eaton Bray councillor snaps picture of fly tipped waste 'dangerously' attached to telephone pole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor for Eaton Bray near Dunstable has called for more to be done after coming across a fly tip on a country lane.

Central Bedfordshire councillor Philip Spicer took to Facebook to publicise the bag of bricks that had been dumped on Doolittle Lane. In his post, he said: “Please be aware late at night, there is a dangerous fly tipper who is endangering the public with their activities. This has been reported to Central Bedfordshire Council to be picked up and dispersed. Luckily it’s on a closed road, Doolittle Lane.”

Images taken by the councillor show blocks of cemented bricks inside a bag, which is strapped to a wooden pole. Councillor Spicer said: “They’ve used the telephone pole with straps to pull it off a vehicle because the actual load is very heavy because it is full of masonry bricks.”

The fly tipped waste on Doolittle Lane. Picture: Philip Spicer

In a statement, Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The fly-tip on Doolittle Lane in Eaton Bray has been collected. All fly-tipping on public land is searched before it’s cleared to check for information that may help identify anyone involved in the offence and then the case is then passed to our waste contractor for clearance.

“In the last 12 months we have prosecuted two fly-tipping offenders from Eaton Bray, and we will continue to do so where we find evidence of those committing these offences.”

The councillor has campaigned for more cameras to be installed around the village. He said: "This is not the first time this has happened, we have three or four hot spots in Eaton Bray. I'm looking at it, it's still covering half the track. You can see where cars have gone on to the verge to avoid it because there's work on the electricity going on.”

The council continued: “Using cameras is one of a number of options that the Council may consider when investigating fly-tips, and the Council will use those most appropriate option taking into consideration the circumstances of the case”.