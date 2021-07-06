Elderly couple 'extremely shaken' after bogus workmen steal moneybox containing £2,000 from their home

An elderly couple have been left "extremely shaken" after two men stole more than £2,000 from their Luton home.

The victims, who are both in their 70s, had been approached by two men wearing high-viz jackets at their home in Easingwold Gardens shortly after midday on Friday, June 25. The men offered to carry out tree work which they reluctantly agreed to for a fixed price, but the men then demanded further cash.

When the victim went to get some money to pay them, the men stole a money box containing more than £2,000. They left in a grey Ford transit van.

Call police on 101 if you can help.

Police, who have released details of the crime today, say both of the men were white; the first was stocky, 6ft tall with short mousey brown hair, in his early 40s and had an accent. The second man was described as slim, and about 20 years old.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a despicable offence where the offenders have targeted vulnerable trusting victims in their own home. The incident has left them extremely shaken and I’m eager to find those responsible.

“I would urge local residents to check any CCTV cameras they may have around this timeframe of between 12pm and 1pm and appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward. I’d also like to speak to anyone who has seen a discarded wooden money box.

“I would like to use this an opportunity to encourage people to talk to their elderly neighbours, friends or relatives about staying vigilant around the importance of checking the person’s credentials before letting them into your home.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101, or by visiting the online reporting centre, quoting reference number 40/32704/21.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Please remind others of the advice below:

Where possible, only answer the door if you know a member of your family, a friend, a carer or a pre-arranged tradesperson is visiting.

If you have an unexpected caller, use a door chain when answering the door, or speak to them through a window.

Ensure any other doors to the property are locked before you answer the front door.

If unsure of the visitor's identity, always ask for their ID first and telephone the company they are purporting to be from. Use the telephone number listed in your local directory or provided independently by your service provider.

Many service providers, when they are making the appointment with you, are happy to arrange for their representative to use a password of your choosing.

Never agree to any work that the caller claims needs to be done to your home. It is okay to say NO and turn the person away.

If you are able, report the incident to the police on 101 with as much detail as you can provide.