Elderly Luton couple ‘extremely shaken’ after masked men steal cash and valuables in distraction burglary

Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
Detail of a Police officer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA
A couple have been threatened by two men who forced their way into their Luton home, stealing money and valuables from them.

Two men knocked at the door of the victims, a couple in their 70s, claiming they had come to fix the windows at around 4.40pm last Friday (October 25).

The men forced their way into the property in Wellhouse Close and escaped with cash and valuables.

The two men were described as white, in their late 20s or early 30s, and spoke with Eastern European accents. They were both wearing Covid-style face masks. One wore a black baseball cap and the other had a black North Face hoodie.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “This incident has left the victims extremely shaken and upset and we need information to find the men responsible.

“I would ask local residents to check any CCTV or doorbell footage from around that time and ask anyone else who had a visit from these people to let us know.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online quoting incident 40/59410/24.

