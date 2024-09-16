Elderly victim attacked by masked man in Luton robbery
An elderly man was grabbed by the neck and robbed by a masked attacker in Luton last week, as police try to find the offender.
On Wednesday (September) 11 at 6.50pm, an elderly man was attacked in the alleyway alongside St Thomas Church in Stopsley.
The victim was grabbed around the neck and threatened before the attacker fled with his wallet, which had cash, a bank card and a photo of his daughter inside.
Police say the offender was dressed in black and wearing a face mask.
Anyone who noticed suspicious activity around this area at the time, or who might know the identity of the attacker is asked to call 101 or report online – quoting reference number 40/50849/24.