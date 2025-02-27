Elderly woman left with life-changing injuries after being hit by lorry in Luton

By olivia preston
Published 27th Feb 2025, 17:11 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia PrestonBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A driver has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was hit by a lorry in Luton.

Police were called to the the junction of Crawley Green Road and Abbots Wood Road just before 9.30am on Monday (February 24) after the Mercedes HGV hit a pedestrian.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital where she remains with life-changing injuries. The driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has been bailed.

Sergeant Luke Morley said: “This collision took place on a busy road where we know there were number of witnesses who may have left the scene prior to police arrival.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. Anyone with dashcam footage is also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police here – quoting Operation Marsden.

