Elderly woman ‘pushed to the ground’ and ‘violently robbed’ outside Luton home
Police believe that the victim was followed home from Leagrave Road, travelling through Bury Park Road on Tuesday, October 1.
As she reached her front door on Studley Road between 3.50pm and 4.20pm, she was pushed to the ground by a man who forcibly stole her handbag. The attacker ran off down a nearby alleyway with the bag that had cash inside.
Luton Community Policing Team called it a “brazen attack which took place in broad daylight”.
The team said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Leagrave Road, Bury Park Road and Studley Road at this time."
They added: "Anyone with information, doorbell or dashcam footage can contact us on 101 or our online reporting centre, with the reference 40/54703/24.”