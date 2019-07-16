Elderly woman robbed outside her home in Luton

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed outside her home in Luton on Monday, July 15.

The 84-year-old woman was waiting for a lift outside her home in Park Street, Luton, at around 12.30pm when she was robbed of her necklace.

Police News

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "The offender, a woman, arrived at the location in a black vehicle and distracted the victim by hugging her, and offering her a piece of her own jewellery, which she declined.

"Once the offender had got back into the car and left the scene, the victim realised her own necklace, a gold chain, was missing."

The woman's daughter is warning people to be extra vigilant after her sister was also targeted in a similar incident.

She said: "I want to let people know what has happened, it happened very quickly. The woman got out of the car and started hugging my mum, offering her jewellery which she refused, when the woman left my mum realised her necklace had been stolen.

"She was white but didn't speak clear English, this was a horrible incident for my mum."

If anyone has any information, or has CCTV of Park Street at the time of the offence, please call us on 101 quoting ref 40/40634/19, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.