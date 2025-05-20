Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by moped in Luton
An elderly woman was treated for serious injuries in hospital after she was hit by a moped on a busy Luton road.
The woman in her 80s was walking along New Bedford Road, on Friday, May 16 when she was hit by a black Yamaha moped just before 1pm.
The rider of the moped remained at the scene and is assisting officers with the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to report online or call 101, quoting reference 212 of 16 May.