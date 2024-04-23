Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen in a supermarket car park in Dunstable.

The victim, who is her 80s, had been getting into her car outside the Aldi store in Church Street at around 1.50pm last Tuesday (April 16), when a man banged on her car roof and started shouting at her saying she had gone over the parking time limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man opened the passenger door, knelt in the car holding a device and told her that if she paid 20p, she could cancel the ticket. She went back into Aldi and staff took her to a nearby bank to find that four fraudulent transactions had been made on her card.

The police believe that the man stole the victim's bank card from her purse whilst he was in the car.

The suspect is described as a Black man, sturdy build, over 6ft, with short black hair, possibly with a side parting. He was wearing a blue surgical mask and dark clothing.