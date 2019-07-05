Emergency services descend on Luton town centre after man suffers head injuries

A large crowd of people gathered as emergency services attended an incident in Luton town centre late this afternoon.

Around four police cars, an ambulance and emergency response vehicle attended the scene at George Street shortly after 6.30pm.

The scene of the incident

It is understood an angry dispute broke out between two men, one of whom knocked the other to the ground who then hit his head on the pavement.

Officers were spotted cleaning blood off the pavement where the man had fallen, the extent of his injuries is not known.

Luton News has contacted Bedfordshire Police for comment.