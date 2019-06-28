Entire family of 12 who fled Luton to join ISIS in Syria are now dead

All members of a family of 12 who fled from Luton to join ISIS in 2015 are now dead, according to a relative.

In a story broke by Mail Online, it was revealed that Muhammed Mannan, 75, his wife Minera, 53, their three sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, nephew, niece and three granchildren had perished while in Syria.

The Mannan family

Mr Mannan's son Shalim, from a previous marriage, told the news outlet: "They are all dead. It's over, finished. We had been trying to find out for some time what had happened to them and it was only confirmed to us recently from Syria."

The family were reported missing in May 2015 after failing to return home from a holiday in Bangladesh. The following year, a press statement was issued purporting to be from the Mannan family.

It stated: “Indeed we are in the Islamic State. A land that is free from the corruption and oppression of man made law and is governed by the shariah, the perfect and just laws of Allah.

“Yes, all 12 of us and why should this number be shocking, when there are thousands of Muslims from all corners of the world that are crossing over land and sea everyday to come to the Islamic State that are willingly leaving the so called freedom and democracy that was forced down our throat in the attempt to brainwash Muslims to forget about their powerful and glorious past and now present.

“Or is it shocking that those attempts have clearly failed?”

According to Shalim Mannan, the elderly Muhammed Mannan was "tricked" into going to Syria and he quickly succumbed to complications of diabetes, while his wife Minera died from cancer

Two of the couple's sons, Mohammed Zayd Hussain, 25, and Mohammed Toufique Hussain, 19, were killed in the battle for Raqqa against American-backed forces in October 2017.

Their elder son, Mohammed Abil Kashem Saker, 31, was later shot and killed in Baghouz while defending the Islamic State's final piece of territory.

The rest of the Mannan family perished in an airstrike while trying to flee Baghouz. These family members included daughter, Rajia Khanom, 21, son Mohammed Saleh Hussain, 26, and his wife Roshanara Begum, 24, their three children and another daughter-in-law, Sheida Khanam, aged 27.

Mr Mannan's cousin Abdul Khalid told MailOnline: 'From what we've been told they were trying to get away from Baghouz and make their way to a camp, like so many other people were trying to do at the time but there was a lot of bombing going on and they got caught up in this."

Mr Mannan was previously a worshipper at Bury Park Mosque.