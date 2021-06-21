Ex-Cardinal Newman School employee appears in court over stolen money claims

A former employee of Cardinal Newman Catholic School has appeared in court after money was allegedly stolen from the school's coffers.

By Stewart Carr
Monday, 21st June 2021, 3:51 pm

Kristina Meader, 28, of Henley Close, Houghton Regis, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court to face one count of theft of £2,520.

The money was reportedly stolen from the school in June 2018.

Ms Meader, a former office worker at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, has been remanded on unconditional bail.

'Financial irregularities' were reported at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Jun 2018

Her next hearing before magistrates will take place on Thursday, August 12.