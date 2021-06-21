Ex-Cardinal Newman School employee appears in court over stolen money claims

Kristina Meader, 28, of Henley Close, Houghton Regis, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court to face one count of theft of £2,520.

The money was reportedly stolen from the school in June 2018.

Ms Meader, a former office worker at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, has been remanded on unconditional bail.

'Financial irregularities' were reported at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Jun 2018