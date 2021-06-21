Ex-Cardinal Newman School employee appears in court over stolen money claims
A former employee of Cardinal Newman Catholic School has appeared in court after money was allegedly stolen from the school's coffers.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 3:51 pm
Kristina Meader, 28, of Henley Close, Houghton Regis, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court to face one count of theft of £2,520.
The money was reportedly stolen from the school in June 2018.
Ms Meader, a former office worker at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, has been remanded on unconditional bail.
Her next hearing before magistrates will take place on Thursday, August 12.