Ex Luton Town secretary guilty of health and safety failings in Hillsborough disaster

A former secretary of Luton Town FC has been found guilty health and safety issues over the Hillsborough disaster.

Graham Mackrell was secretary of the Luton club from November 1981 until 1986, when he joined Sheffield Wednesday.

News from the courts. ANL-190117-152828001

He was one of six people who were charged in 2017 over the 1989 disaster when 95 Liverpool fans died at the Sheffield Wednesday ground. The 96th victim Tony Bland died outside the legal limits for prosection.

Another man died from his injuries four years later.

A re-opened inquest found they had been unlawfully killed.

Mr Mackrell, aged 69, who was chief executive and officially designated safety officer for the Hillsborough stadium, was found guilty of failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act by a majority of 10 to two.

The jury at Preston Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield who had denied charges of gross negligence manslaughter.

The Crown Prosecution Service has indicated it will seek a retrial for Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset.

Mr Mackrell will be sentenced at a later date.