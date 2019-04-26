Family pay tribute to 51-year-old grandfather killed in Luton Hitchin Road attack

The family of a man who was killed in Luton have paid tribute to him.

Meuric Roberts, 51, died after being attacked in his flat in Hitchin Road. Officers were called to reports of a body being found just before 3pm on Wednesday (24 April.)

Meuric Roberts

In a statement, Mr Robert’s family said: “Meuric was a much loved dad, granddad, brother and uncle. He was a proud man with a good heart who will be a missed every day by his whole family.”

Officers carried out enquiries into the circumstances of Mr Robert’s death and subsequently launched a murder investigation.

A 39-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Thursday) in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Phil Moss, investigating said: “We are still following several lines of enquiry and continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward as this may help us with our investigation.

“We know how concerning incidents like these are in the local community and we have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Inspector Phil Moss on 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Torque.

You can also visit our online reporting centre or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-uk.org