Family pay tribute to murdered Luton man who was 'happy to help people'

The family of a grandfather who was murdered in Luton have paid tribute to him.

David Dosa, 53, of Farley Court, was stabbed outside his home on Thursday, August 15.

A man has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Paying tribute to their father, David's family said: “He was a man who would go out of his way and would always be happy to help people.

David Dosa. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

“Our dad leaves behind two grandchildren that he loved.

“He loved music and fishing and always enjoyed cooking.

“He always took us out exploring and to see new places when we were younger.”

Yasar Hussain, aged 27, of Buxton Road, Luton, was charged David's murder and possession of a bladed article on Wednesday, August 21.

He has appeared at Luton Crown Court but has not yet given pleas to charges of murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is next due in court on November 11.