The family of a Markyate man killed in a collision near Caddington has paid tribute to his ‘quiet strength and selfless heart’.

Motorcyclist Bobby Smith, 29, died at the scene of the incident on the A5183 Watling Street, at around 5.40am on Monday, March 3.

Emergency services attended but were unable to save him.

In a moving tribute, his family said: “Bobby was more than a brother – he was a source of love, kindness, and unwavering dedication to those he held dear. A beloved uncle, friend, and colleague, he touched the lives of many with his quiet strength and selfless heart.

“Bobby lived for his family, his work, and his dogs, pouring his energy into the things and people that mattered most to him. He was hardworking and humble, never seeking recognition but always giving his best. His presence was irreplaceable, and now, in his absence, we feel a void that words cannot fill.

“The world was not always kind to him, yet he remained pure and innocent, carrying a heart of gold despite its hardships. He gave love freely and asked for little in return. His loss is a tragedy that will forever impact our family, changing us in ways we never imagined.

“Though he is no longer with us, Bobby’s love, kindness, and the memories we shared will live on in our hearts. We will miss him always and honour him by carrying forward the love and strength he showed us every day. Fly high our brother. You will never be forgotten.”

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can report online quoting Operation Robinson.