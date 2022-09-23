News you can trust since 1891

Family pays tribute to ‘kind, caring, and fun loving’ man killed in Luton crash

Amrit died following a collision on Eaton Green Road

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:21 pm

The family of a man who died in a collision in Luton on Sunday (September 18) have paid tribute to him.

Amrit Pannu, 42, died following a collision on Eaton Green Road, Luton at around 8am last Sunday.

Mr Pannu’s family said: “Amrit was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Pictured: 42-year-old Amrit Pannu

They added: “He was kind, caring, and fun loving. He never failed to light up a room. He will be forever in our hearts”.

Detective Constable David Burstow from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said that the police’s thoughts are with Mr Pannu’s family at this difficult time and we would ask people to respect their privacy.

DC Burstow added: “We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Toto.