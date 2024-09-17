Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a woman and two children who were found dead in a flat in Luton have paid tribute to them as police investigate their suspected murders.

Officers discovered three people at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, at around 5.30am on Friday (September 13) and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, but they are believed to Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13.

Their family paid tribute to each of them, saying: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

From left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”

The family thanked their loved ones and the wider community for their support over the past few days.

They added: “We are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from our family, friends, and the community, and we appreciate all your kind messages.

“We’d also like to thank the police for their efforts and handling of the investigation.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to grieve.”

Nicholas Prosper, 18, also of Leabank, has been charged with murder, firearms offences, and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident. Police found a firearm at the address on Friday.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday), where he was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Giselle and Kyle’s schools shared messages of shock and devastation after hearing the news about their pupils last week.