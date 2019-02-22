Family’s heartfelt plea for missing midwifery student Joy Morgan, who has links to Luton

The family of missing student Joy Morgan, who has links to Luton, have issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Twenty-one year old Joy, who studies Midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, is missing from Hatfield and was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

The following day she made contact with coursemates via Whatsapp. She was reported missing to police on Thursday, February 7.

A 40 year old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Joy’s mum Carol said: “We’re broken. All of us are broken inside. She’s only a girl, she’s so loved by us and we miss her so much.

“We need your help and support out there to find Joy. Give the information out for her and let the police do their job to find my baby girl, please.

Appealing directly to Joy, she added: “All we want you to do is come forward, go to the police and talk to a police officer.

“All I want to know, baby, is that you’re alive and well and that’s it.”

Joy has links to Luton. Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood and Stevenage.

She is described as black, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf. Joy also wears glasses.

As part of the investigation, officers are keen to trace information around a highly distinctive Honda that Joy regularly travels in (pictured). The vehicle’s owner has been identified and spoken to but it is believed that the vehicle is linked to Joy’s disappearance.

If you have seen Joy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with Joy now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In over 30 years, Crimestoppers charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.