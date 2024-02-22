The bag and box containing the urn and ashes. Picture: Tom Harlow

A family has been left heartbroken after their late mother’s ashes were stolen from their car while it was parked at the services on the M1 near Luton.

Pajan Singh had been travelling from Leicester to Heathrow when he stopped at the Toddington services on Tuesday (February 20). Pajan had intended to catch a flight to India to scatter the ashes of his mother, Resham Kaur, in her hometown. But when he returned to the car, Pajan found his suitcases and mother’s urn had been taken.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called just before 3.40pm on Tuesday (20 February) to a report of a theft from a vehicle at Toddington Services on the M1 southbound carriageway. Three suitcases and an urn carrying the ashes of deceased relative were taken.

“Anyone with information can contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 40/9686/24.”