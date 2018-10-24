Farley Lodge clampdown brings order

An order aimed to prevent antisocial behaviour in a block of Luton flats has been extended.

Luton’s Priority ASB Team, which is a joint Luton Borough Council and Bedfordshire Police team, obtained an extension to the current Partial Closure order in Farley Lodge, Ruthin Close, at Luton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 October.

The Order prevents ‘unauthorised visitors’ from the properties and communal areas. Any breach of the order is an arrestable offence.

The order was initially sought as tenants of Farley Lodge complained of ongoing antisocial behaviour and criminal activity in the area.

Residents that live in the streets and surrounding properties around Farley Lodge were also suffering from antisocial behaviour taking place, which included drug dealing, shouting and screaming, leaving drug paraphernalia, littering, arson and people using the area as a toilet. However since the original Partial Closure order was granted on 20 July 2018 there has been a huge reduction in crime, drug activity and anti social behaviour in the area so an extension to the order was sought.

A consultation was carried out with residents of Farley Lodge and the surrounding streets to check that they were in agreement for the application to extend the order. Feedback from the consultation was very supportive of the extension as residents had noticed a huge reduction in ASB since the order was granted, comments included:

“It’s so much better since the closure order. There are more families here, which is nice to see. It has made a huge difference.”

“There is no one coming and banging on doors anymore, there is no shouting outside anymore. We feel safer. It is helping”

“It has got rid of a lot of bad people hanging around. No one is taking drugs on the stairwell anymore and sleeping in the stairwell has stopped. No more needles, foil or excrement.”

“It is like a palace now, my granddaughter is now able to play out in the street.”

PC Trinder said: “A three month extension has been granted by the courts for the partial closure order of Farley Lodge, Ruthin Close Luton. Prior to the partial closure order, it was reported that many vulnerable residents were victims of exploitation and drug related anti-social behaviour. The partial closure order has enabled Bedfordshire Police and Luton Borough Council to safeguard vulnerable people, prevent further anti-social behaviour and cleanse the area of drug paraphernalia. One resident even reportedly said they had ‘the best night sleep’ on multiple occasions.”

Cllr Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder for Place and Infrastructure, said “This is great news and we are delighted it’s making a difference As it was the first application of its kind, it is very important that it this initiative is successful and the positivity from residents clearly shows that it is improving their homes, as well as the communal areas, and making them feel safer.”