Fears grow for 14 year old girl missing from Bedfordshire home

Police are releasing new information and an image of a 14-year-old girl who has now been missing from her home in Bedfordshire for nearly three weeks.

Elisha Crimmins initially went missing on 29 September with friends and has not been seen since 4 October.

The 14-year-old is originally from the Cardiff area, but has been in care in Bedfordshire since November 2017.

She also has links to the Croydon area. The last confirmed sighting of Elisha was on 4 October, when she got off a train at Kingston overground railway station in south west London.

Police are releasing a CCTV image of Elisha leaving the station, and would like to speak to two males in the photo about her whereabouts.

There has been no phone contact with Elisha since she was last seen in public, while there has only been two activities on her social media accounts, on 5 October and 11 October.

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “While we have focussed our search so far on Croydon and south Wales, the length of time that has now passed since a confirmed sighting means Elisha could be anywhere across the country.

“Elisha is a vulnerable young girl and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. The length of time that she has not been seen or spoken to anyone for is a real concern.

“Our officers and detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have been working incredibly hard to try and find Elisha and make sure she’s safe, but we really need the public’s help with our search.

“If you have any information about Elisha’s whereabouts over the past two weeks, or know the two males she was pictured with at Kingston station, I would urge you to get in contact with us.

“Elisha should know that she is not in trouble and everyone just wants to make sure that she is safe.”

Sarah Vale, one of Elisha’s carers, added: “Elisha is such a vibrant, personable and friendly girl that people are naturally drawn to her.

“She is extremely attractive and that, coupled with the way she conducts herself, can make her appear older than she is.

“But when you get to know her you are reminded of just how young she is. She loves animals, is a brilliant horse rider and has always thrown herself into the activities we run.

“She has been with us for nearly a year now and I can honestly say she has never been any trouble. She even went on holiday with another young person this summer and had a wonderful time.

“Elisha is just a young person who has had a really hard start in life. If you are reading this, please get in touch, because everyone is really worried about you and we just want to make sure you’re safe.”

A new portal has been set up on the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site, where people can submit information regarding Elisha’s whereabouts.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.