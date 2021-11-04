Female supermarket worker injured after being attacked by three men in Asda Luton
Victim was taken to hospital to be checked over
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:27 pm
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:28 pm
A female supermarket worker was assaulted after a confrontation involving three men at Luton's Asda store in Wigmore Lane.
Police were called at 4.23pm yesterday (Wednesday) to a report that the staff member had been attacked.
The victim sustained some injuries and attended hospital to be checked over.
An investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information can report it to Beds Police via the online reporting tool quoting 40/58940/21.