Fifth Arriva bus shot at in Luton with suspected pellet gun
There have now been five incidents since March
Police are investigating after a fifth Arriva bus was shot at - with what is believed to be a pellet gun - as it travelled through the town yesterday (Thursday).
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Biscot Road.
This follows separate incidents on Wednesday, May 5, at around 4pm on Dunstable Road and on Friday, May 7, at around 3.55pm on Quantock Rise, an Arriva bus travelling through the town was shot at, by what is believed to be a pellet gun, causing damage to the window.
These incidents follow two further shootings at Arriva buses in the area in recent months, one in Chaul End Road on 23 March at around 9.30pm and one in Telford Way at around 7.30am on 9 April.
Read More
A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "We are asking anyone with information, who has dashcam footage or who noticed any suspicious behaviour to get in touch. They can report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call us on 101."