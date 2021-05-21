Fifth Arriva bus shot at in Luton with suspected pellet gun

Police are investigating after a fifth Arriva bus was shot at - with what is believed to be a pellet gun - as it travelled through the town yesterday (Thursday).

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Biscot Road.

This follows separate incidents on Wednesday, May 5, at around 4pm on Dunstable Road and on Friday, May 7, at around 3.55pm on Quantock Rise, an Arriva bus travelling through the town was shot at, by what is believed to be a pellet gun, causing damage to the window.

These incidents follow two further shootings at Arriva buses in the area in recent months, one in Chaul End Road on 23 March at around 9.30pm and one in Telford Way at around 7.30am on 9 April.