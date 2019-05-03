Fire at Dunstable chalk pit started by teens on bikes?

Firefighters have been praised for dousing flames at Dunstable chalk pit under the blazing bank holiday sunshine.

The crew was spotted at around 3pm on April 21.

Left: Firefighters wet the area to ensure there are no more flames on the dry, hot day. Right: One of the bikers spotted by the resident (who also supplied the images).

One resident claimed: “I saw two [male] teenagers riding nearby on bikes –I suspect they started it. Some shrubbery and scrub had caught fire and the crew were also wetting the surrounding area because it was a very hot, dry day.

“They were using what looked like squirty guns, and must have walked a fair distance from where they were parked.

“There’s a real problem with nuisance bikers in the town.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “This fire hasn’t been reported to us, but we do believe it is linked to an incident in a field adjacent to the chalk pit. We received reports of anti-social behaviour involving loud music and nuisance motorcycles at around 11.30am on April 21. A group of young people didn’t have permission to be on the land.”

Call police on 101. Ref 141 of April 21.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “Crews from Dunstable attended an outside fire in the Houghton Road area at 2.46pm (April 21).

“Leaves and undergrowth were alight and a backpack sprayer was used to extinguish the fire.”