Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man was cut out of a car in Luton last night (March 28) after a blue BMW crashed into a shop.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Leagrave Road at 9.11pm after a collision involving two cars “one of which had left the road and collided with a shop front”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crews from Luton, Stopsley and Kempston used hydraulic rescue equipment cut him free. A passenger was taken into the care of the ambulance service.