Fire crews cut man out of BMW in Luton after car crashed into shop window

Two people were taken to hospital
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man was cut out of a car in Luton last night (March 28) after a blue BMW crashed into a shop.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Leagrave Road at 9.11pm after a collision involving two cars “one of which had left the road and collided with a shop front”.

The crews from Luton, Stopsley and Kempston used hydraulic rescue equipment cut him free. A passenger was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

Bedfordshire Police, who were in charge of crowd control, said: “Two people were taken to hospital and a BMW car was recovered. The road was reopened a couple of hours later.”