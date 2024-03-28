Fire crews cut man out of BMW in Luton after car crashed into shop window
Two people were taken to hospital
A man was cut out of a car in Luton last night (March 28) after a blue BMW crashed into a shop.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Leagrave Road at 9.11pm after a collision involving two cars “one of which had left the road and collided with a shop front”.
The crews from Luton, Stopsley and Kempston used hydraulic rescue equipment cut him free. A passenger was taken into the care of the ambulance service.
Bedfordshire Police, who were in charge of crowd control, said: “Two people were taken to hospital and a BMW car was recovered. The road was reopened a couple of hours later.”