Firefighters cut man out of vehicle after three cars and van crash in Luton
Police, fire and ambulance servies were called to Stuart Street at around midday on Tuesday (June 25).
A man was freed from one of the vehicles by the fire service, who used cutting tools.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "Fuel was said to be leaking from one of the vehicles but there was no fire as a result.
"Three people suffered minor injuries but did not require any medical attention beyond that which they received at the scene.
"A fourth driver was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening or changing injuries and was assessed by medical staff upon arrival. They are said to be making a full recovery."
The East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer vehicle.
They transported the driver to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.