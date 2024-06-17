Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters freed a woman from a car she was trapped in after a two-vehicle collision in Luton.

The collision happened near to the junction of Nunnery Lane and Bishopscote Road on Thursday (June 13) around 5.30pm.

Four other injured people were treated at the scene by paramedics.

