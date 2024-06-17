Firefighters save woman trapped in car after Luton crash
Firefighters freed a woman from a car she was trapped in after a two-vehicle collision in Luton.
The collision happened near to the junction of Nunnery Lane and Bishopscote Road on Thursday (June 13) around 5.30pm.
Four other injured people were treated at the scene by paramedics.
One of the vehicles fled the scene. Police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them online or on 101 quoting reference 346 of June 13.