Fireworks seized and warning handed out during weekend of action in Luton
As part of Operation Metal and Operation Belleville, community officers were busy in the town centre on Sunday (February 16).
A packet of category F2 fireworks were seized, after one was let off. These medium-hazard fireworks are supposed to be used in confined spaces outdoors, like gardens. The man responsible was found and issued with a Community Protection Notice Warning.
On the same day, one person was arrested after being found with class A drugs; two women were detained for shoplifting; a metal pole was found during a weapons sweep in Chapel Street and of eight stop and searches – four were positive.
The team said: “Thank you, every one else, who behaved themselves.”