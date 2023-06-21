Five years behind bars for 'callous' Luton man convicted of grooming and raping teenager

A Luton rapist who groomed and raped a teenage girl is to spend five years behind bars.

Kieran Hamilton, 21, was found guilty of one count of rape in March, in connection to offences carried out in 2019 when he was 17 years old.

In December 2018, Hamilton added the then 14-year-old victim on Snapchat and convinced her to send explicit pictures. He used these images to blackmail her and force her to meet up with him twice in Luton over the next two months.

Kieran Hamilton

During both meet ups Hamilton forced his victim to engage in sexual activity with him in public, including raping her on one occasion.

The victim told police that she felt she had to do what Hamilton wanted because she feared he would share the photos of her with other people.

After the second incident the victim spoke to her mother immediately. Together they reported Hamilton to Bedfordshire Police.

Officers were able to forensically link Hamilton to the attack.

In an impact statement read out in court, the victim shared how the incident has left her feeling. She said: “Right after it happened, I was scared of being alone, I’d cry if I was on my own, and I couldn’t sleep alone.

“I felt anxious all the time, nauseous and I stopped eating, and I started getting suicidal thoughts.”

After the attacks, the victim said she lost friends and began to stop paying attention in school. She added: “I would blame myself a lot for what happened, because I feel like I could’ve stopped it.”

Today (June 22), Judge Alan Blake told Hamilton: “You displayed callous behaviour.

“This was controlling and coercive behaviour to try and control two young teens. The fact you didn’t use physical force does not make it consensual – you knew she wasn’t giving genuine consent.”

Judge Blake continued: “There was a significant level of harm experienced. Your messages portray manipulation and exploitation leaving the complainant feeling trapped. Your attitude and behaviour make you a risk to young women.”

Hamilton, of Chesford Road, Luton, originally pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Having denied two counts of rape, he was found guilty of one count of rape in connection to his February meeting with the victim, and not guilty of the other count in January.

Luton Crown Court Hamilton was sentenced to serve five years in prison for rape.

He also received a six month sentence for engaging in sexual activity with a child and a one year sentence for causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity - all of which will run at the same time.

He was issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register. The judge took into account that Hamilton was 17 at the time of the offences.

Detective Constable Hayley Carroll from Bedfordshire Police’s cyber hub said: “Hamilton’s behaviour was unacceptable. He manipulated and exploited the victim, who was much younger than him, for his own desire.

“The victim showed true courage to confide in her mum and report this to the police, and I hope now she is able to work through rebuilding her life.