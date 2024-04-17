Flat in Luton boarded up by police after ongoing anti-social behaviour
A flat in Luton has been boarded up for the next three months after ongoing anti-social behaviour at the address.
The flat in Unity House on Stuart Street was closed today (April 17) after the Luton Community Policing Team got a closure order from the courts.
The team said: “Police and the Local Authority have received numerous complaints about the address. It is thanks to these reports that the team were able to build an intelligence picture that helped to demonstrate the scale of the problem to the court.
“Working together with Luton Council, a full closure of the address was authorised by the courts meaning no one is allowed within the address for three months.”