Fly-tipper from Dunstable fined almost £2k after dumping rubbish at a bus stop
The handyman who created the waste was also fined
A man from Dunstable has been fined almost £2k after dumping waste at a bus stop in Buckinghamshire.
Alexandre Padure, 28, from Dunstable, pleaded guilty to the offence of illegal dumping when he appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court in August.
The court heard that a large amount of waste, mainly off cuts of carpet, doors and other house refurbishment waste, was illegally dumped at the bus stop in Ivinghoe Aston on the B489.
Buckinghamshire Council enforcement officers found evidence in the waste, which was traced to a householder in Dunstable who was able to provide valuable information to the team to help trace the dumper.
Mr Padure was interviewed and admitted dumping the waste at the bus stop. He was ordered to pay a fine of £583, a victim surcharge of £58 and costs of £1,145.58, making a total of £1,786.58.
The local handyman who created the waste was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice for failing in his duty of care and not disposing of the waste in a lawful manner.
Gareth Williams, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment at Bucks Council said: “This case once again highlights that we will not tolerate fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire. Regardless of where you live, if you break the law, we will investigate and will prosecute wherever possible.”
He advised people to never pay cash for someone to take their rubbish away, use a trusted waste carrier and always pay electronically so you have a record of the transaction.